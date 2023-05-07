Name: Zailees Seda
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Luis Seda and Shayla Fas, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Earning an athletic scholarship to play Division I softball at St. Peter’s University, planning to break the school record for career hits at 102, received heart of a champion award for the 2022 season, 2021 and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and received the John P. Horly Award for outstanding softball player in 2022.
Coach’s quote: “In 21 years of coaching I have never seen a leader like ‘Z.’ She works when nobody is watching. She tries to lift up teammates when they don’t want to be lifted up. She doesn’t follow the rest of the pack. It’s why she stands out and it’s why she is a future Division I softball player. She’s amazing.” – Westmont Hilltop softball coach Monica Cox
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “A League of Their Own”
Favorite book: “Change Your Mind” by Coy Wire
Favorite food: Anything my mom makes
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Swanson, Anatomy and Bio
Favorite song (with artist): “ ‘98 Braves” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: Hulu
Outside interests: Spending time with my parents, babysitting Coach Monica’s kids, hanging out with friends and playing with my dog Stella.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they show leadership and determination in their pack and never leave anyone behind.
Favorite athletic team: Kansas City Chiefs
Athlete most admired: University of Oklahoma softball alum Jocelyn Alo
Most influential person in my athletic career: Coach Monica Cox. She loves the game and is dedicated to help everyone get better on and off the field. She has taught me how to become a better athlete and leader with her leadership skills.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Former Indiana (Pa.) softball player Haleigh Zimmerman
Proudest athletic achievement: Having earned a scholarship at St. Peter’s University
How I got my start: I started playing softball at the age of 9 for a city league in Arizona. After playing, I started watching college softball. I fell in love with the game and knew that I wanted to play softball at the collegiate level.
Future goal: Will study exercise science at St. Peter’s University and then get my master’s in athletic training.
– Jake Oswalt
