Name: Vileska Gelpi

School: Rockwood

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Golf

Parents: Amanda Knepper-Gelpi and Rich Gelpi, of Rockwood

Athletic achievements: Three-time District 5 overall titlist; two-time state runner-up; three-time Dr. Wheeling Tournament girls champion; three-time WestPAC champion

Coach’s quote: “Vileska is a hard-working, dedicated golfer/student who will not settle for anything but the highest level. She is a great teammate, student, and all-around good person. She deserves the best and I’m sure she will not stop till she meets her goals.” — Rockwood golf coach Nick Buterbaugh

Favorite subject: Spanish

Favorite movie: “The Longest Ride”

Favorite book or video game: “The After Series” by Anna Todd

Favorite food: Deer bologna

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Minor, Spanish

Favorite song: “Wow” by Post Malone

Outside interests: I love to hunt with my dad after golf season, and I love to read any type of books.

Favorite athletic team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Athlete most admired: Lexi Thompson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My swing coach, Steve Bosdosh

Proudest athletic achievements: Two-time state runner-up and qualifying for the Notah Begay lll Junior Golf National Championship

How I got my start: My dad took me golfing with him when I was 5 years old, and when I was 10 I asked to play in tournaments.

Future goal: Play NCAA Division I collegiate golf and try for the LPGA Tour

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

