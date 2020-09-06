Name: Vileska Gelpi
School: Rockwood
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Golf
Parents: Amanda Knepper-Gelpi and Rich Gelpi, of Rockwood
Athletic achievements: Three-time District 5 overall titlist; two-time state runner-up; three-time Dr. Wheeling Tournament girls champion; three-time WestPAC champion
Coach’s quote: “Vileska is a hard-working, dedicated golfer/student who will not settle for anything but the highest level. She is a great teammate, student, and all-around good person. She deserves the best and I’m sure she will not stop till she meets her goals.” — Rockwood golf coach Nick Buterbaugh
Favorite subject: Spanish
Favorite movie: “The Longest Ride”
Favorite book or video game: “The After Series” by Anna Todd
Favorite food: Deer bologna
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Minor, Spanish
Favorite song: “Wow” by Post Malone
Outside interests: I love to hunt with my dad after golf season, and I love to read any type of books.
Favorite athletic team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Athlete most admired: Lexi Thompson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My swing coach, Steve Bosdosh
Proudest athletic achievements: Two-time state runner-up and qualifying for the Notah Begay lll Junior Golf National Championship
How I got my start: My dad took me golfing with him when I was 5 years old, and when I was 10 I asked to play in tournaments.
Future goal: Play NCAA Division I collegiate golf and try for the LPGA Tour
