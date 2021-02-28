Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Light rain early. Breaks of sun and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.