Name: Taylor Burda

School: Forest Hills

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, volleyball and softball

Parents: Jim and Jennifer Burda, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Three-time District 6 basketball champion, 2020 LHAC volleyball champion, undefeated regular season in basketball in 2019-20, three-year letterwinner in volleyball, two-year letterwinner in softball, four-year letterwinner in basketball, District 6 volleyball second-team all-star

Coach’s quote: “I have been coaching Taylor for years and I am really going to miss her. She is a positive influence on and off the floor. She is a naturally good person with a strong work ethic. She loves basketball and it shows how she plays with passion and aggression. She will do well at York on and off the basketball floor.” — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: “The Lion King”

Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Alfredo

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Gramling (business math)

Favorite song: “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and watching Netflix

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Dolphin, because I like to swim.

Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors

Athlete most admired: Courtney Cecere

Most influential person on my athletic career: Carol Cecere

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin graduate Kiera Booth

Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Villa Maria in the 2020 state basketball playoffs.

How I got my start: Coach Cecere asked me to play when I was in second grade.

Future goal: To win the District 6 basketball championship for the fourth time.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

