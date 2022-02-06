Name: Sydni Sossong
School: Portage Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and volleyball
Parents: Bob and Christine Sossong, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021 District 6 Class 1A runner-up, 2020 District 6 Class 5A and WestPAC champion and four-year letterwinner; in volleyball, 2021 WestPAC runner-up, 2021 WestPAC North Section champion, 2021 District 6 Class 1A second-team selection, 2021 all-WestPAC selection, 2021 Altoona Mirror honorable mention, 2021 Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area all-star selection and three-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: "With the extraordinary season we are experiencing with injuries, it has been crucial for each player to step up and take on a bigger role. Syd has taken this to heart, raising her level of play tremendously both offensively and defensively. Her toughness and grit are second to none and the selflessness she exhibits fortifies her team-first approach. We are so proud of Syd’s accomplishments and are excited to watch her succeed in the future as she serves her country and moves on to college to earn her degree." – Portage girls basketball coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Psychology
Favorite movie: "Shutter Island"
Favorite book or video game: "The Book Thief"
Favorite food: Salmon
Favorite teacher: Mr. Slanoc, physical education
Favorite song: "The Real Slim Shady" by Eminem
Outside interests: I enjoy hanging with my friends, I’m enlisted in Pennsylvania Army National Guard and I work at Best Way Pizza in Portage.
If you were an animal, what and why: A manatee because they are cute and cuddly.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Portage senior and Bucknell cross country and track and field signee Lauren Shaffer
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents and my uncle/coach Lance Hudak
Most impressive athlete that you competed against: Gulf Coast High School (Florida) senior Reese Tremitiere, New York University commit
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2020 District 6 Class 5A basketball championship my sophomore year.
How I got my start: In kindergarten, my mom and Maryn Swank’s dad (the late Brian Swank) started coaching us in basketball.
Future goal: After graduation, attend basic training at Fort Jackson and advanced individual training at Fort Lee for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and then attend Indiana (Pa.) and major in psychology.
