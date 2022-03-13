Name: Sydney Taracatac
School: Bedford
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and soccer
Parents: Michelle Roy and Kyle Taracatac, of Bedford
Athletic achievements: In basketball, all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and team’s most improved player in 2019-20, team MVP and all-LHAC pick in 2020-21 and 2021-22 LHAC champions, Claysburg Holiday Tournament winner and all-tournament team member; in soccer, four-time District 5-6 Class 2A champions, team’s most improved player and member of the 2018 PIAA Class 2A championship team, 2019 team’s clutch performer, 2020 team’s impact player, 2021 team MVP, all-LHAC pick and Santa Fund Soccer Classic selection.
Coach’s quote: “Taracatac is the perfect name for a girl who attacks the basket like Sydney. If she gets the ball in the post, watch out, because she knows what to do with it. She is a good friend to her teammates, a joy to coach and most importantly, a very nice person.” – Bedford girls basketball coach Blaine Shuke
Favorite subject: English/speech
Favorite movie: “She’s the Man”
Favorite book: “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green
Favorite food: Avocado toast
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Miller, English
Favorite song: “Don’t Stop Believin’ “ by Journey
Outside interests: Soccer, lifting, hiking and being with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because I love interacting with other people. Just as a dog, I enjoy supporting others around me and I strive when engaging in groups and meeting new people.
Favorite athletic team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team
Athlete most admired: Life Christian Academy senior guard Hansel Enmanuel
Most influential person on my athletic career: Bedford girls soccer assistant coach Kyler Myers
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Villa Maria Academy senior Daniela Shaughnessy
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 LHAC basketball championship game my senior year.
How I got my start: YMCA basketball games in fourth grade
Future goal: To attend Clarion University and pursue a degree in fitness and nutrition while continuing my soccer career at the Division II level.
- Jake Oswalt
