Name: Sydnee Ashbrook
School: North Star
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and basketball
Parents: Gary and Niki Ashbrook, of Hooversville
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, three-time all-state team member, AVCA Pa. Player of the Week, three-time all-county and all-district, 1,500 kills; in basketball, second-team all-county for two years, 500 rebounds.
Coach’s quote: “Syd has been a rock for this team since she started in seventh grade. She’s an athlete that loves to play volleyball. She’s very competitive and easy to coach. Syd has truly been a blessing to this program. I’m sure she will continue to be a success in college. Thanks Syd.” — North Star volleyball coach Tony Crisafulli
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Shrek” (all of them!)
Favorite book or video game: “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton
Favorite food: Mac n’ cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): I have a lot of favorites, but Mrs. Blucas takes the cake! (family and consumer science).
Favorite song: “Dancing Queen” by ABBA
Outside interests: I work at Camp Harmony as a counselor in the summer, and I love to babysit. I like to bake, fish and hanging out with my family and friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be my Great Dane, Big Mur, because he sleeps all day and gets pampered like a king!
Favorite athletic teams: Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins
Athletes most admired: I love watching Elena Delle Donne, from the Washington Mystics. She’s fierce on the court. I also love Taylor Agost, from the University of Oregon.
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents. My mom played collegiate volleyball and pushed me to try the game. I fell in love, from Day 1. My dad, who was the first coach I ever had when I started basketball. He taught me to accept constructive criticism, and understand that my coaches are only trying to make me a better player.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth, of Berlin. She’s a phenomenal player and it was always fun to see her on the other side of the net. She made me work harder, in every game I played against her.
Proudest athletic achievement: Being selected all-state as a freshman.
How I got my start: I’ve always loved basketball and have been playing since second grade. I wasn’t going to play volleyball, but my mom asked me to try it, at least, one year. I’m so glad I did!
Future goal: I just committed to Mercyhurst for volleyball and plan on majoring in forensic science and chemistry.
