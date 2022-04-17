Name: Stella Kuntz

School: Central Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, cross country and swimming

Parents: Bob and Theresa Kuntz, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2021 District 6 Class 2A champion in the 3200-meter relay, 2021 PIAA runner-up in the 3200 relay and 2019 District 6 runner-up in the 3200 and third place in the 1600; in cross country, 2018 PIAA, District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference team champions (Class 2A), District 6 champ and PIAA ninth-place finisher, 2019 District 6 and LHAC team and individual champion, PIAA 22nd-place finisher, 2020 District 6 and LHAC champion and PIAA runner-up as a team, District 6 runner-up and 20th at PIAA meet; 2021 District 6 and LHAC champion and PIAA runner-up as a team and District 6 fifth-place finisher as an individual.

Coach’s quote: “Stella’s passion for running has never wavered. She continually strives to be the best she can be.”

– Central Cambria cross country and girls track and field coach Randy Wilson

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book: “The Shack” by William Paul Young

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Wagner, chemistry

Favorite song: “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs

Outside interests: Skiing, snowboarding and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast and energetic.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Most influential person on my athletic career: Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria junior Annaliese Niebauer

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2018 PIAA Class 2A team championship and finishing as runner-up in the 3200 relay at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A track and field championships.

How I got my start: Mountain Top track and field and cross country programs in Cresson.

Future goal: To attend Indiana (Pa.) to obtain a nursing degree and continuing my running career.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you