Name: Stella Kuntz
School: Central Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, cross country and swimming
Parents: Bob and Theresa Kuntz, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2021 District 6 Class 2A champion in the 3200-meter relay, 2021 PIAA runner-up in the 3200 relay and 2019 District 6 runner-up in the 3200 and third place in the 1600; in cross country, 2018 PIAA, District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference team champions (Class 2A), District 6 champ and PIAA ninth-place finisher, 2019 District 6 and LHAC team and individual champion, PIAA 22nd-place finisher, 2020 District 6 and LHAC champion and PIAA runner-up as a team, District 6 runner-up and 20th at PIAA meet; 2021 District 6 and LHAC champion and PIAA runner-up as a team and District 6 fifth-place finisher as an individual.
Coach’s quote: “Stella’s passion for running has never wavered. She continually strives to be the best she can be.”
– Central Cambria cross country and girls track and field coach Randy Wilson
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book: “The Shack” by William Paul Young
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Wagner, chemistry
Favorite song: “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs
Outside interests: Skiing, snowboarding and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast and energetic.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Most influential person on my athletic career: Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria junior Annaliese Niebauer
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2018 PIAA Class 2A team championship and finishing as runner-up in the 3200 relay at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A track and field championships.
How I got my start: Mountain Top track and field and cross country programs in Cresson.
Future goal: To attend Indiana (Pa.) to obtain a nursing degree and continuing my running career.
- Jake Oswalt
