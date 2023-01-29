Name: Sierra LaPorta
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Rifle and softball
Parents: Chuck and Bridget LaPorta, of Seanor
Athletic achievements: In rifle, helping Conemaugh Township win the 2021 state title, placing second at the 2022 state championships, four-time WestPAC champion, earned four letters, team captain, most coachable, most overall improved, highest kneeling score in the state in 2022, shooting a perfect 100 prone target at the 24th annual Palmyra Invitational and voted Somerset County athlete of the week; in softball, voted Conemaugh Township’s player of the game seven times, two MVP awards with travel team, totaled 127 strikeouts and a 2.93 ERA over the past two seasons and hit her first home run for Conemaugh Township.
Coach’s quote: “Sierra has been a one-in-a-million athlete on the rifle team. She is one of only two shooters that have been on the team during my entire coaching tenure (Nathaniel Denault). During the past four years, Sierra has elevated herself to one of the top smallbore shooters in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She became a varsity shooter as a freshman and has never looked back. As a sophomore, she was part of the Pa. smallbore championship team, along with a string of other accolades. Sierra is a wonderful young lady that makes my job as a coach much easier. As the team captain, she makes sure that the rest of the team is informed and ready for all practices and matches. She is a role model to the young shooters with her work ethic, positive attitude and her shooting abilities. I can not say enough about the impact that Sierra has made to the Conemaugh Township rifle team, as well as myself. She truly lives by the motto that I have for our team, ‘Better every day.’ I am looking forward to seeing how Sierra leads her team through the end of her senior rifle season as well as the state competition.” – Conemaugh Township rifle coach Joe Podrebarac
Favorite subject: Health Assistant
Favorite movie: “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Favorite video game: Boxing on the Xbox
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Carissa Penatzer, Health Assistant
Favorite song: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus
Favorite app on your phone: Amazon Music
Outside interests: I love to travel and go camping. Most of my summer is playing softball in different tournaments, but when I’m not playing, I enjoy going fishing out on the boat and getting ice cream at Silver Bell.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin due to the independence they have. I’m always up to a good challenge when it comes to myself. I love helping others, but I also love to see what all I can accomplish by myself.
Favorite athletic team: University of Alabama softball and West Virginia University rifle
Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic gold medalist pitcher Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents. My dad pushes me to do my absolute best, while my mom makes sure I have everything I need to succeed.
Proudest athletic achievement: As a sophomore, being one of the four top shooters competing and winning the state championship.
How I got my start: My older sister played high school softball. Growing up, I wanted to be just like her. She was a pitcher and before I knew it, I was swinging my arm around with a big yellow ball in my hand. Since I was 4 years old, I’ve been playing softball and have loved it ever since. I became a pitcher as soon as I was old enough. I’ve advanced my level enough to be on a few travel teams, as I’m currently playing for Iron Horse. After many years of softball, I wanted to add something to my life that was different. That’s when I found out my school had a rifle team. I signed up for rifle not knowing anything about the sport or what I would be getting myself into. Soon enough, I found out I was a pretty great shot. Making varsity my very first qualifying and ever since, made me shoot for better personal bests. My favorite thing about rifle is that I’m always competing with myself and coming together as a team in the end.
Future goal: I plan on extending my CNA (certified nursing assistant) license to become an LPN (licensed practical nurse) at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center.
– Jake Oswalt
