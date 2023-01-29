Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.