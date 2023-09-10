Name: Sidney Pastorek

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Volleyball

Parents: Ryan and Missy Pastorek, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Second year as a starting setter for the varsity volleyball team and surpassed 500 career assists on Aug. 31 against Greater Johnstown.

Coach’s quote: “Throughout her volleyball career, Sid has taken the initiative to play and learn as much as possible. Her experience allows her to quickly read the court and run a dynamic offense, not only with her hitters, but also with precision attacks herself. As a captain, she anchors the team with her ability to adjust and her confidence on the court.” – Westmont Hilltop volleyball coach Angelique Stolar

Favorite subject: Music

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”

Favorite food: Potatoes

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Weaver, English

Favorite song: “Line Without a Hook” by Ricky Montgomery

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Musical theater and travel volleyball

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A songbird because I like to sing.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt volleyball

Athlete most admired: Former Penn State and San Diego setter Gabby Blossom

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom because she always encourages me to be better and work hard.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Chestnut Ridge graduate and Pitt-Johnstown freshman basketball player Belle Bosch

Proudest athletic achievement: Being a starter on varsity my junior year

How I got my start: My sister played and I enjoyed watching her so I got into it as well.

Future goal: Go to college for early childhood education.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you