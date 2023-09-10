Name: Sidney Pastorek
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Ryan and Missy Pastorek, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Second year as a starting setter for the varsity volleyball team and surpassed 500 career assists on Aug. 31 against Greater Johnstown.
Coach’s quote: “Throughout her volleyball career, Sid has taken the initiative to play and learn as much as possible. Her experience allows her to quickly read the court and run a dynamic offense, not only with her hitters, but also with precision attacks herself. As a captain, she anchors the team with her ability to adjust and her confidence on the court.” – Westmont Hilltop volleyball coach Angelique Stolar
Favorite subject: Music
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite food: Potatoes
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Weaver, English
Favorite song: “Line Without a Hook” by Ricky Montgomery
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Musical theater and travel volleyball
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A songbird because I like to sing.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt volleyball
Athlete most admired: Former Penn State and San Diego setter Gabby Blossom
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom because she always encourages me to be better and work hard.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Chestnut Ridge graduate and Pitt-Johnstown freshman basketball player Belle Bosch
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a starter on varsity my junior year
How I got my start: My sister played and I enjoyed watching her so I got into it as well.
Future goal: Go to college for early childhood education.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.