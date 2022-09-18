Name: Shawna Walker
School: Somerset Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and basketball
Parents: Shawn and Tammy Walker, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, over 500 kills, achieved best hitting percentage and most kills on team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, four-year letterwinner, team captain and playing at nationals in Orlando, Florida, with Ridgetop Volleyball Club; in basketball, three-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Shawna is an all-around solid player. She excels in all facets of the game and continually works hard to improve each time she is in the gym. Her dedication to volleyball shines through when she competes on the court and is a role model for the younger players in our program. Her strength is being an aggressive player at the net and can hit the ball in any position from pin to pin. Shawna is a pleasure to coach, and her drive and determination separate her from her peers.”
– Somerset volleyball coach Scott Shirley
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “The Lost City”
Favorite book: “Five Feet Apart”
Favorite food: Hibachi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. DelSignore, Honors Geometry and Honors Advanced College Algebra
Favorite song: “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: VSCO
Outside interests: Camping, weight training, volunteering and spending time with friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: My dog, because she is spoiled.
Athletes most admired: United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and United States Olympic volleyball player Kathryn Plummer
Most influential person on my athletic career: My family and former Somerset volleyball coach Elizabeth “Bits” Barron
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate and Seton Hill junior volleyball player Mara Yahner.
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference volleyball team as a junior.
How I got my start: Playing travel volleyball for Highlands Volleyball Club before my first junior high season.
Future goal: Attend a four-year university and major in physical therapy.
- Jake Oswalt
