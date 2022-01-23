Name: Savannah Smorto
School: Bishop Carroll Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and soccer
Parents: Erika Ritchey-Nagle and Arnold Smorto, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: In basketball, two-time District 6 champion, 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, Williamsburg Tournament MVP, three-time team captain, four-year letterwinner; in soccer, two-time letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: "Savannah is a great basketball player and leader. She has a great work ethic and loves the game of basketball. She can certainly score, but her impact on both sides of the ball has helped us be successful. She’s a great girl and a wonderful kid to coach." – Bishop Carroll Catholic girls basketball coach Chris DeGol
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: Charlie Brown series
Favorite book or video game: "Clash of Clans"
Favorite food: Sushi or Chick-fil-A
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Carlisle, advanced biology and anatomy
Favorite song: "Feathered Indians" by Tyler Childers
Outside interests: Hanging with family and friends, fishing, watching "Criminal Minds" and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog so I could communicate with mine and hang with them all day.
Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors
Athletes most admired: All of my teammates
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and my brother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria graduate McKenna Hayward
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 6 basketball title my freshman year on my birthday and being the leading scorer.
How I got my start: I started basketball in fourth grade at St. Nicholas Catholic School and played for numerous leagues and organizations until I began my high school career.
Future goal: To win a District 6 title, win the LHAC, make a long state basketball playoff run and reach my 1,000th career point.
