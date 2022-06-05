Name: Samantha Himes
School: Ferndale Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, volleyball, basketball and cheerleading
Parents: Barry and Lori Himes, of Ferndale
Athletic achievements: Ferndale class of 2022 Outstanding Female Athlete Award, PIAA Sportsmanship Award and 2021 all-WestPAC selection in softball.
Coach’s quote: “Losing Sam Himes is a huge loss for us as a team. Sam is a gritty player who has always had great speed and the ability to get on base and score. She is a true team player who will do whatever it takes to help her team win both defensively and offensively. My daughter will find it hard to move on without her softball partner and friend from the age of 5. The two of them had a great bond and ability to play together and above all, win together. As a coach, I’m so proud of Sam and all her accomplishments and I can’t wait to continue to watch her succeed in life with the same determination and grittiness that makes her great on a softball field.” – Ferndale softball coach Chris Wagner
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “10 Things I Hate About You”
Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
Favorite food: Pretzels
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Baumbaugh, calculus
Favorite song: “Movin’ Out” by Billy Joel
Outside interests: Hanging out with my friends and going shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: My cat, Rosie. We are a lot alike, just chill.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Ferndale Area rising senior Angelina Wagner. Ang is constantly putting her maximum work in during practice for every sport that she plays and never fails to be one of the best on the team.
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Barry. He is the one who always took me to practices and was even my softball coach for basically my entire life. He’s taught me most of what I know about the sport.
Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Shade rising senior Jenna Muha
Proudest athletic achievement: Being on the first winning team in several years with the Ferndale softball squad and making it to the District 6 Class 1A semifinals.
How I got my start: Again, my dad. He influenced me to start playing softball and even got me to start playing basketball again after taking a break for several years.
Future goal: Attend the University of Pittsburgh for marketing and a certificate in sports management.
– Jake Oswalt
