Name: Sabrina Zimmerman
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, football and track and field
Parents: David and Melinda Zimmerman, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In high school soccer, lettered all four years; in club soccer, accepted into the Great Lakes Region for spring 2020 and 2021, 2019 PA West Classics League top division champion, 2018 and 2019 PA West Presidents Cup champions, 2018 and 2019 Presidents Cup regional semifinalists, international trip to France in 2019, 2019 Delco Players Cup tournament champions, 2018 Columbia Fall Classic, 2018 PA Classics Challengers Cup; in football, Westmont Hilltop kicker; in track and field, lettered four years.
Coach’s quote: “As her varsity coach for the last four years, I would have to say Sabrina has grown into the senior leadership role better than any other player I have coached. Her play as keeper has been outstanding as she is the best soccer keeper in our area and is respected as a team leader and person.”
– Westmont Hilltop girls soccer coach Curtis Lichtenfels
Favorite subject: Manufacturing
Favorite movie: “Central Intelligence”
Favorite book: “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Brillhart, English
Favorite song (with artist): “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus
Outside interests: Playing club soccer and hanging out with friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An otter because it is sociable, energetic and adventurous.
Favorite athletic team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team
Most influential person in my athletic career: Tom Lutz, my club goalkeeper coach, because he really helped me find my passion for the game and helped me become the player I am today both mentally and fundamentally.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: (Forest Hills graduate and Pitt-Johnstown freshman soccer player) Lydia Roman because not only was she a teammate of mine, but I played against her as well. She is a phenomenal athlete and has helped me grow as a keeper. She is the type of player that by her skill and knowledge helps those around her get better, even her competitors.
Proudest athletic achievement: Playing soccer in France in 2019.
How I got my start: I started playing soccer when I was 3 1/2 years old in Virginia and I’ve loved it since.
Future goal: To attend college.
– Jake Oswalt
