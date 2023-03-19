Name: Rylee Ott
School: Windber Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and soccer.
Parents: Holly and Kevin Ott, Windber.
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2020-21 and 2021-22 all-WestPAC selection and member of three league championship teams and 2020-21 and 2022-23 District 5 title squads; in track and field, 2022 all-WestPAC pick and 2022 league champion in 3200-meter relay; in soccer, 2022 Santa Fund Soccer Classic selection, 2021 and 2022 Somerset County first-team midfielder, 2020, 2021 and 2022 all-WestPAC selection and 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 1A champions.
Coach’s quote: “Rylee was an outstanding Lady Rambler. Her dedication to her craft and our program has made the last four seasons very rewarding. Rylee was a leader on the floor, in the locker room and during basketball activities such as camps, clinics and WGBA sessions. As coaches, we are very proud of all of her efforts. As a defensive specialist, Rylee helped create the culture here at Windber filled with pride and passion. We thank her for everything and wish her the best in all she does.”
– Windber girls basketball coach Cory Pavlosky
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology.
Favorite movie: “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Favorite book: “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover.
Favorite food: Chicken salad.
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Blanchetti, physical education.
Favorite song: “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube.
Favorite app on phone: TikTok.
Outside interests: Being with family and friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bald eagle because they can fly.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins.
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic soccer player Alex Morgan.
Most influential people on my athletic career: Mom and dad.
Most impressive athlete competed against: Everett graduate and St. Francis University basketball player Kaitlyn Maxwell.
Proudest athletic achievement: My proudest athletic moment was making it to the second round of the 2021 PIAA basketball playoffs as a sophomore starter.
How I got my start: East Hills Recreation basketball league.
Future goals: Attend a university to be an ultrasonography technician.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.