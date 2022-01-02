Name: Ruby Korenoski
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Rifle
Parents: Aaron and Julie Korenoski, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2019 most improved first-year shooter, four-year letterman, three-time WestPAC Champion, three-year team captain, 2020 perfect prone score award, 2020 highest average prone award and highest overall average scores award, 2020 and 2021 highest average standing award, member of first-place team (smallbore) and third-place team (air rifle) at the 2021 state championship, second place at 2021 Pa. Junior Olympics match (smallbore), first place at 2021 4-H state championship and first place on 4-H national championship team (smallbore).
Coach’s quote: “Ruby is one of the top smallbore shooters in Pennsylvania. She competed as a member of the Pa. smallbore championship team last year. Ruby is very focused when she is on the range, doing what she has spent a lot of time perfecting. Ruby has shot a perfect 100 in the prone position, a 96 in the standing position and a 97 in the kneeling position over her time as a shooter for the CT Indians. It has been a regular event to show up at the range to find Ruby and her grandpa waiting for me to get things ready. Ruby is a wonderful young lady that makes my job as a coach a lot easier. She is my ‘go to’ when it comes to most communications with the team. She is a true ‘senior leader’ of our rifle team that will be missed for her ability on the range, her personality and her smile.”
– Conemaugh Township rifle coach Joe Podrebarac
Favorite subject: History/government
Favorite movie: “Big Fish” or “Dances with Wolves”
Favorite book or video game: “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Custer, global studies, psychology and sociology.
Favorite song: “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, any outdoor activities, shopping and spending time with my friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a mule deer buck in Wyoming.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Brian Spory
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: North Star senior rifle team member Elissa Barron
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a part of the 2021 Pennsylvania Interscholastic High School three-position smallbore championship team or shooting my current personal best of 288.
How I got my start: I’ve always loved hunting and shooting. I thought joining the team was worth a try in ninth grade. I qualified and shot varsity at my first-ever match. Ever since then, I fell in love with the sport, and became very passionate about it. Now I enjoy competing on the Conemaugh Township and Jerome teams, as well as mentoring the younger shooters as they get their start.
Future goal: To attend college to become a history/social studies teacher.
- Jake Oswalt
