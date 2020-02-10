Name: Rhianna Benton
School: Portage
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Rifle, volleyball and softball
Parent: Rebecca Benton, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In rifle, letterman since ninth grade, placed eighth at states in 10th grade, in 11th grade the team got third at states, team captain.
Coach’s quote: “Rhianna has been a top gun almost from the start. Her work ethic is remarkable and she rarely misses practice or a match except for illness. She is very smart, super dependable and helpful to all, especially the newer shooters. Rhianna is quite the example for all, a standout in a very difficult discipline.” — Portage rifle coach Ned Moore
Favorite subject: Mathematics
Favorite movie: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”
Favorite book or video game: The Selection Series by Kiera Cass
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Randall, mathematics
Favorite song: “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s
Outside interests: Shopping, reading, getting iced coffee, hanging out with friends and going out to eat with my family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cat because they are independent, curious, friendly and really adorable.
Favorite athletic team: Lilly baseball, city league team
Athlete most admired: Brandon Ickes
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom because she has always coached me and supported me, and Brandon Ickes because he showed me how I want to act and carry myself as an athlete
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Billy Ramus because even though we shot together he always pushed me to try to outshoot him, and he was always considerate to other shooters.
Proudest athletic achievement: Last year when our rifle team came together at states to get third and beat teams we previously lost to during the regular season.
How I got my start: My pap taking me out to shoot guns.
Future goal: Place this year at states both individually and as a team.
