Name: Remi Smith
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and track and field
Parents: Ryan and Kimberly Smith, of Summerhill
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year letterwinner, 2021-22 team captain, three-time District 6 champions, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, 2021 PIAA Class 3A semifinalists, 2020 PIAA quarterfinalists, 2020 and 2021 undefeated regular seasons, 2021 all-area coaches all-star team and 2022 Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic selection; in track and field, 2021 PIAA Class 2A seventh-place medalist in the 100-meter hurdles, 2021 all-LHAC selection, District 6 medalist and state qualifier in the 100 and 300 hurdles and 1600 relay and 2021 LHAC team champions.
Coach's quote: "Remi Smith is the youngest and both of her older sisters were Lady Rangers. Remi is consistent, and she plays hard for 32 minutes. She is a decorated athlete at Forest Hills and has earned it all through hard work, determination and drive. I hate to see this player graduate, but she will do wonders at the next place she plays." – Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere
Favorite subject: Human Anatomy and Physiology
Favorite movie: "Bridesmaids"
Favorite video game: "Mario Kart"
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Gdula, physical eduction
Favorite song: "Chasin' You" by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Shopping, working out and hanging out with friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because they get to swim in the ocean all day.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents and coaches
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic senior Leah Homan
Proudest athletic achievements: Beating Villa Maria Academy in the second round of the 2020 basketball playoffs, advancing to the 2021 PIAA semifinals and winning a medal at the 2021 PIAA track and field meet.
How I got my start: I always watched my siblings play, and I started playing basketball in kindergarten.
Future goal: To continue my academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.
