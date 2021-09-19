Name: Rayne Stoltzfus
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Glenn and Gail Stoltzfus, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In soccer, 2020 all-WestPAC and Somerset County first-team selection; in basketball, member of the 2018-19 PIAA Class 1A state championship team.
Coach’s quote: “What stands out most about Rayne is her genuine love for the game. She shows up ready to work and always does what she’s asked to the best of her ability. She is a natural leader on the field and serves as a role model for many of her teammates, always pushing everyone to do their very best. Most importantly, she is a wonderful young lady, and we are proud to have her as a member of the Mountaineer family.” – Berlin Brothersvalley girls soccer coach Zeke A. Werner
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite book or video game: “All Fall Down” by Ally Carter
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Paul, health
Favorite song: “Beautiful Mistakes” by Maroon 5 feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Outside interests: Showing dairy cows, hiking and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog if I could pick my owner, because they can sleep all day and have everything given to them.
Favorite athletic team: United States Women’s National Team (soccer)
Athlete most admired: Mia Hamm
Most influential person on my athletic career: Brad Dickey
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Somerset senior McKenna Shaffer
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2018-19 PIAA Class 1A basketball championship.
How I got my start: Playing AYSO at the age of 4.
Future goal: Making it onto Berlin’s top 10 all-time scoring list.
– Jake Oswalt
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
