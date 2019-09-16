Name: Rayna Buza
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, swimming and softball
Parents: Kerry and the late Ricky Buza, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: Winning the 2018 PIAA Class A volleyball championship, all-state team and the District 6 second team.
Coach’s quote: “It has been a pleasure watching Rayna Buza develop into an outstanding libero. Her energy and effort are present everyday. She is another one of the players that truly enjoys playing the game. We will miss her next year.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan
Favorite subject: Spanish
Favorite movie: “The Fault In Our Stars”
Favorite book or video game: “Safe Haven”
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Kline, history.
Favorite song: “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne
Outside interests: Spending quality time with my family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are the fastest land mammal.
Favorite athletic teams: Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Maggie Hogan
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents, Michelle Paronish, Mike Hogan and Brian Lieb.
Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Kiera Booth.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2018 state championship.
How I got my start: I started playing volleyball back in middle school and simply fell in love with the game.
Future goal: To be able to play volleyball, swim or play softball at the college level and to become a physician’s assistant.
