Rayna Buza

Northern Cambria senior Rayna Buza is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Name: Rayna Buza

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball, swimming and softball

Parents: Kerry and the late Ricky Buza, of Northern Cambria

Athletic achievements: Winning the 2018 PIAA Class A volleyball championship, all-state team and the District 6 second team.

Coach’s quote: “It has been a pleasure watching Rayna Buza develop into an outstanding libero. Her energy and effort are present everyday. She is another one of the players that truly enjoys playing the game. We will miss her next year.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan

Favorite subject: Spanish

Favorite movie: “The Fault In Our Stars”

Favorite book or video game: “Safe Haven”

Favorite food: Chicken alfredo

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Kline, history.

Favorite song: “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

Outside interests: Spending quality time with my family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are the fastest land mammal.

Favorite athletic teams: Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Maggie Hogan

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents, Michelle Paronish, Mike Hogan and Brian Lieb.

Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Kiera Booth.

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2018 state championship.

How I got my start: I started playing volleyball back in middle school and simply fell in love with the game.

Future goal: To be able to play volleyball, swim or play softball at the college level and to become a physician’s assistant.

