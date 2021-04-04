Name: Paige Debias
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and basketball
Parents: Tim and Leanne Debias, of Elton
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-time District 6 champion, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, three-year letterwinner, 2021 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist; in softball, three-year letterwinner
Coach’s quote: “When I think of Paige, I immediately think of 2019 when she tore her ACL prior to the start of her junior year. She was devastated, and so was her family. I know that the season-ending injury actually made Paige more determined than ever before. She is the epitome of, ‘It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up.’ Paige had a great senior year, which was an integral part of the success of the Lady Rangers. I am just happy she had the opportunity and proud of her efforts to get back.” — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “The Sandlot”
Favorite book or video game: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand
Favorite food: Chick-fil-A mac and cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gdula (English)
Favorite song: “Memories” by David Guetta
Outside interests: Reading, fishing and going for runs
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A hawk, because they are very observant and focused animals.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Casey Reese, plays softball at Penn State Altoona and was my teammate for many years on the Diamond Devils
Most influential people on my athletic career: My mom and dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Paige Julian from Mohawk Area High School
Proudest athletic achievement: Advancing to 2021 PIAA Class 3A basketball semifinals
How I got my start: Started playing basketball on Coach Cecere’s kindergarten team while my older sister, Kylie, was playing
Future goal: I plan to attend St. Francis University on a Founders Scholarship, majoring in biology/pre-optometry.
– Jake Oswalt
