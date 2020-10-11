Name: Olivia Ratchford
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Tennis, cross country, track and field
Parents: Mark and Tanya Ratchford, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In tennis, four-time Class AA doubles champion, four-time Class AA singles runner-up, two-time Class AA team champions; in track and field, District 6 champion in 1600-meter relay; PIAA Class AA seventh-place medal in 1600 relay.
Coach’s quote: “Liv is an absolutely exceptional athlete and person. Not to be cliche, but she truly does excel on and off the court. Liv works year round and travels to keep learning and to perfect her game. Her skills include not only great strokes but also the strategic part of the game and setting up shots to get the point. She trains daily for both tennis and cross country all while maintaining her academics. On the court, Liv is a pleasure to coach. She is a leader, but more importantly a teammate. She’s constantly bringing others up when they feel down and celebrates the victories, both those of her teammates and opponents. Her infectious smile is contagious and I am truly blessed to be able to coach her.” — Central Cambria tennis coach Kim Cavalier
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book: “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott
Favorite food: Hibachi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Wagner, chemistry
Favorite Song: “Come & Go” by Juice WRLD
Outside interests: Running, hanging out with friends
If you were an animal: I would be a cheetah because they are fast and energetic.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Saquon Barkley
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents, tennis coaches Jamie Taylor and Kim Cavalier, and cross country, track coach Randy Wilson.
Most impressive athlete I competed against: Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush
Proudest athletic achievement: District doubles champion four years in a row.
How I got my start: My mother started me in tennis lessons when I was 5
Future goals: Go to college and get a degree in the medical field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.