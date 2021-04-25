Name: Noelle Wechtenhiser
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and volleyball
Parents: Bruce and Blythe Wechtenhiser, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Pitched the first perfect game in Richland softball history my sophomore year. Lettered all four years in softball and volleyball.
Coach’s quote: “I remember her first practice and becoming our No. 1 pitcher as a freshman. She has worked hard for us and had a lot of great games. This year, it’s nice to see how hard she has worked at her craft to become better and be able to play at the collegiate level next year.” — Richland softball coach John Ahlborn
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “High School Musical 2”
Favorite book or video game: Fortnite
Favorite food: Rigatoni
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mangus, AP chemistry
Favorite song: “POV” by Ariana Grande
Outside interests: I like to play volleyball and go for walks/adventures with my friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would love to be a dog because they bring people so much joy and I can lay around and have fun every day.
Favorite athletic team: Florida Gators softball team
Athlete most admired: Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents because they got me started with softball and have always wanted me to live out my dreams.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Haley Bicko, Greater Johnstown graduate and freshman on St. Vincent softball team
Proudest athletic achievement: Pitched the first perfect game in Richland softball history as a sophomore.
How I got my start: I started playing ponytail softball at V.E. Erickson when I was about 5. My parents started coaching in 10-Under, and that’s when I started to become a pitcher.
Future goal: Graduate from Waynesburg University and go on to be a pediatric nurse.
