Name: Nikki Zimmerman
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball, track and field and volleyball
Parents: Bob and Jill Zimmerman, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year letterwinner; in softball, four-year letterwinner and three-time all-WestPAC selection (2019-21); in track and field, three-year letterwinner; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner at Conemaugh Valley (co-op).
Coach’s quote: “I have enjoyed coaching Nikki for the past three years. She is one of the most talented athletes at Blacklick Valley. One example of this is during her sophomore and junior years, Nikki excelled as a small forward in our system. This year, we moved her to shooting guard. She not only leads the conference in 3s, but also broke the single game school record for 3-point field goals (8). It’s a testament to her work ethic and competitiveness. She is a true student/athlete by excelling in the classroom as well as on the court or field. Nikki is a terrific athlete but an even better person. In the years to come, I look forward hearing about her many successes in life.”
– Blacklick Valley girls basketball coach Rich Price
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “That’s My Boy”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 20”
Favorite food: Chicken and rice
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Emerson, college algebra; Mrs. Worthington, media; and Mrs. Natcher, cosmetology.
Favorite song: “Shake the Frost” by Tyler Childers
Outside interests: Travel softball for Bullpen Bulls, hunting, fishing, attending church and cosmetology.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark because they are mysterious and intimidating.
Favorite athletic team: Boston Red Sox
Athlete most admired: Chris Sale
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad. He’s pushed me to be a better athlete and I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today without him.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Homer-Center junior Justley Sharp
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking the program record and tying the school record for 3-pointers in a game, hitting for a cycle in softball my freshman year and qualifying and playing in the USSSA National Softball Tournament.
How I got my start: I started playing tee-ball when I was 3, began basketball in kindergarten, started volleyball in seventh grade and began track in 10th grade.
Future goal: To work in the cosmetology field and hopefully own my own business one day. I hope to become a coach someday.
– Jake Oswalt
