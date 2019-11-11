Name: Nikki McCombie
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Jarrod and Christine McCombie, of Patton
Athletic achievements: Getting 1,000 assists, making it to the LHAC championship game and hosting a playoff game
Coach’s quote: “It was a pleasure to coach Nikki. She has a great work ethic on and off the volleyball court. She’s developed into an outstanding setter. She’s a great teammate and role model for our younger players. We’re going to miss her next year.” — Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Kissing Booth”
Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken dip
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Manifest, art
Favorite song: “Memories” by Maroon 5
Outside interests: Hanging out with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Flamingo, because it is a beautiful animal that can fly.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball team
Athlete most admired: Gabby Blossom
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Liz Bopp
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting 1,000 assists as a junior.
How I got my start: My dad helped me train all throughout middle school. Then in ninth grade, I got pulled up to play on the varsity team.
Future goal: Go to Penn State Altoona and major in cybersecurity.
