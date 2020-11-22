Nicole Sukenik

Richland senior Nicole Sukenik is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Name: Nicole Sukenik

School: Richland

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Volleyball

Parents: Jeff and Lisa Sukenik, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Two-year letterman in volleyball.

Coach’s quote: “Nicole is the epitome of a team player. She does whatever is asked of her for the betterment of the entire team!” — Richland volleyball coach Lori Beard

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “The Parent Trap”

Favorite book or video game: “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mangus (science)

Favorite song: “Fallin’ “ by Why Don’t We

Outside interests: Spending time with my friends, baking and swimming

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they get to swim all the time and they are very intelligent.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball

Athlete most admired: Serena Williams

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents and my coaches

Proudest athletic achievement: Being able to play volleyball my senior year with my teammates, despite the obstacles of COVID-19.

How I got my start: I started attending volleyball clinics in second grade and I’ve loved playing ever since.

Future goal: I plan to attend college and major in biology.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you