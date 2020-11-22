Name: Nicole Sukenik
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Jeff and Lisa Sukenik, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Two-year letterman in volleyball.
Coach’s quote: “Nicole is the epitome of a team player. She does whatever is asked of her for the betterment of the entire team!” — Richland volleyball coach Lori Beard
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Parent Trap”
Favorite book or video game: “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mangus (science)
Favorite song: “Fallin’ “ by Why Don’t We
Outside interests: Spending time with my friends, baking and swimming
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they get to swim all the time and they are very intelligent.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball
Athlete most admired: Serena Williams
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents and my coaches
Proudest athletic achievement: Being able to play volleyball my senior year with my teammates, despite the obstacles of COVID-19.
How I got my start: I started attending volleyball clinics in second grade and I’ve loved playing ever since.
Future goal: I plan to attend college and major in biology.
