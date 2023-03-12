Name: Nicole Rininger
School: North Star
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Rifle and soccer
Parents: Barry and LeeAnn Rininger
Athletic achievements: In rifle, national and state champion, athlete of the week, four-time all-WestPAC selection, second in the state in small bore rifle (2021) and first place in a Junior Olympics air rifle competition (2018).
Coach’s quote: “Nicole has always been a team leader and a hard worker. Her many accomplishments are the direct result of her dedication and love of the sport and the time she has spent to improve her skills.” – North Star rifle coach George Ryniak
Favorite subject: Astronomy
Favorite movie: “21 Jump Street”
Favorite book: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken dip
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Stacy Schmitt, Assistant Athletic Director
Favorite song: “Self Care” by Mac Miller
Favorite app on your phone: Facebook
Outside interests: Working and being with my animals
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cougar because they are fierce and strong
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic rifle shooter Virginia “Ginny” Thrasher
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Barry
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: 2021 Conemaugh Township graduate Haley Fetterman
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the national championship
How I got my start: My father’s love and passion for the sport
Future goal: Become financially independant.
– Jake Oswalt
