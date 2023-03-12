Name: Nicole Rininger

School: North Star

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Rifle and soccer

Parents: Barry and LeeAnn Rininger

Athletic achievements: In rifle, national and state champion, athlete of the week, four-time all-WestPAC selection, second in the state in small bore rifle (2021) and first place in a Junior Olympics air rifle competition (2018).

Coach’s quote: “Nicole has always been a team leader and a hard worker. Her many accomplishments are the direct result of her dedication and love of the sport and the time she has spent to improve her skills.” – North Star rifle coach George Ryniak

Favorite subject: Astronomy

Favorite movie: “21 Jump Street”

Favorite book: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken dip

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Stacy Schmitt, Assistant Athletic Director

Favorite song: “Self Care” by Mac Miller

Favorite app on your phone: Facebook

Outside interests: Working and being with my animals

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cougar because they are fierce and strong

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: United States Olympic rifle shooter Virginia “Ginny” Thrasher

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Barry

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: 2021 Conemaugh Township graduate Haley Fetterman

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the national championship

How I got my start: My father’s love and passion for the sport

Future goal: Become financially independant.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you