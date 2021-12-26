Name: Natalie Lippincott
School: Bedford
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and volleyball
Parents: Mitch and Nora Lippincott, of Bedford
Athletic achievements: In basketball, two-time District 5-6 Class 3A runner-up, two-time Bedford Gazette first-team all-star; in track and field, two-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, two-time District 5 Class 2A 3200-meter relay champion, 2021 District 5 Class 2A 400 and 1600 relay champion; in volleyball, 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state selection, Pennsylvania AVCA Player of the Week, 2021 District 5 Class 2A and LHAC champions, member of 2021 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist team and 2021 all-LHAC selection.
Coach's quote: “Natalie is smart, talented and very athletic. We are glad she is on our team and not on our opponents.” – Bedford girls basketball coach Blaine Shuke
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: "Stick It"
Favorite food: Goldfish and Sour Patch Kids
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, AP Calculus
Favorite song: "Lifetime" by Justin Bieber
Outside interests: Playing piano, going boating, being outside and playing games with my family.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt volleyball
Athlete most admired: Pitt senior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Mitch, and Coach Hamilton
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Everett graduate and St. Francis sophomore women's basketball player Kaitlyn Maxwell
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state team and selected as the Pennsylvania AVCA Player of the Week for Oct. 18-24, 2021.
How I got my start: Recess in elementary school sparked my first interest, but it wasn’t until winter of my fourth-grade year that I played in a league.
Future goal: Attend UPJ to obtain a bachelor's degree in biology and play volleyball.
