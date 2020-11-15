Name: Natalie Buza

School: Windber 

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Paul and Connie Buza, of Windber

Athletic achievements: 2017 Somerset County Freshman of the Year, 2019 Somerset County Junior of the Year, two-time WestPAC all-conference team, two-time Memorial Highway Chevrolet Athlete of the Week

Coach’s quote: “Natalie has been one of the most dynamic players I’ve had the privilege to coach. Her commitment and work ethic is second to none. She will be greatly missed by her coaches, players and the program.” — Windber girls soccer coach Paul Buza

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book or video game: “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton

Favorite food: Chick-fil-A

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. James (physics)

Favorite song: “The Spins” by Mac Miller

Outside interest: Hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cat, because they get to sleep all day.

Favorite athletic team: U.S. Soccer Woman’s National Team

Athlete most admired: Alex Morgan

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My dad and Scott Leitenberger

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Chloe Shaulis, Conemaugh Township goalkeeper

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning back-to-back District 5-A soccer championships

How I got my start: Growing up watching my older sister and wanting to follow in her footsteps.

Future goal: Attend Pitt-Johnstown to study business and continue my soccer career.

