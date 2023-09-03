Name: Nadia Daubert
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Tennis and track and field
Parents: Russell and Jessica Daubert, of New Germany
Athletic achievements: In tennis, 2022 District 6 Class 2A singles champion; in track and field, competed at the District 6 Class 2A meet in pole vault.
Coach’s quote: “Nadia is the epitome of an athlete that a coach looks for and is a great role model for the team. She is athletic, learns fast and constantly works to improve as she enjoys this lifetime sport. Her mental toughness, dedication and eagerness to learn has made her a tennis champion.” – Forest Hills tennis coach John Waksmunski
Favorite subject: Mathematics
Favorite movie: “Gran Torino”
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Grove, social studies
Favorite song: “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family and thrifting with my sister
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird because flying would be awesome.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Former tennis player Roger Federer
Most influential people on my athletic career: Teammate Deanna Plummer, coach John Waksmunski and tennis pro Mike Kush
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop graduate and Frostburg State sophomore tennis player Alyssa Kush
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 2A singles title
How I got my start: I went to a week of cross country summer practices at the beginning of my freshman year and hated it so much that I decided to join the tennis team.
Future goal: To play tennis competitively
– Jake Oswalt
