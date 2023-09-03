Name: Nadia Daubert

School: Forest Hills

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Tennis and track and field

Parents: Russell and Jessica Daubert, of New Germany

Athletic achievements: In tennis, 2022 District 6 Class 2A singles champion; in track and field, competed at the District 6 Class 2A meet in pole vault.

Coach’s quote: “Nadia is the epitome of an athlete that a coach looks for and is a great role model for the team. She is athletic, learns fast and constantly works to improve as she enjoys this lifetime sport. Her mental toughness, dedication and eagerness to learn has made her a tennis champion.” – Forest Hills tennis coach John Waksmunski

Favorite subject: Mathematics

Favorite movie: “Gran Torino”

Favorite book: “The Hunger Games”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Grove, social studies

Favorite song: “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family and thrifting with my sister

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird because flying would be awesome.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Athlete most admired: Former tennis player Roger Federer

Most influential people on my athletic career: Teammate Deanna Plummer, coach John Waksmunski and tennis pro Mike Kush

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop graduate and Frostburg State sophomore tennis player Alyssa Kush

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 2A singles title

How I got my start: I went to a week of cross country summer practices at the beginning of my freshman year and hated it so much that I decided to join the tennis team.

Future goal: To play tennis competitively

