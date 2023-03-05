Name: Mya Poznanski
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Steve and Gina Poznanski, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, scored over 1,000 career points, fifth all-time leading scorer in Conemaugh Township girls basketball history, four-time Somerset County selection, two-time WestPAC selection, 2022 Chestnut Ridge King of the Jungle all-tournament team and 2023 WestPAC runner-up; in soccer, member of 2019 District 5 Class 1A championship team.
Coach’s quote: “Mya has been a dominant shooter since her freshman year. She has dedicated four years to the program and leads her teammates by example. She is respectful and has a hard work ethic. The consistency of her scoring game to game will be hard to replace.”
– Conemaugh Township girls basketball coach Lisa Byer
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite video game: “Super Mario”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Fred Mainhart, government and economics
Favorite song: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, shopping and bowling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because I have courage, determination and want to be a leader for my team.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach Lisa Byer and my parents for always pushing me to be my best.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shade senior Jenna Muha
Proudest athletic achievement: When I achieved my 1,000th-career-point milestone against Ferndale.
How I got my start: Playing basketball against my brothers Jordan and Tyler on our court at home.
Future goal: Attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and pursue a nursing degree.
