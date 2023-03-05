Name: Mya Poznanski

School: Conemaugh Township Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Steve and Gina Poznanski, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In basketball, scored over 1,000 career points, fifth all-time leading scorer in Conemaugh Township girls basketball history, four-time Somerset County selection, two-time WestPAC selection, 2022 Chestnut Ridge King of the Jungle all-tournament team and 2023 WestPAC runner-up; in soccer, member of 2019 District 5 Class 1A championship team.

Coach’s quote: “Mya has been a dominant shooter since her freshman year. She has dedicated four years to the program and leads her teammates by example. She is respectful and has a hard work ethic. The consistency of her scoring game to game will be hard to replace.”

– Conemaugh Township girls basketball coach Lisa Byer

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite video game: “Super Mario”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Fred Mainhart, government and economics

Favorite song: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, shopping and bowling

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because I have courage, determination and want to be a leader for my team.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan

Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach Lisa Byer and my parents for always pushing me to be my best.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shade senior Jenna Muha

Proudest athletic achievement: When I achieved my 1,000th-career-point milestone against Ferndale.

How I got my start: Playing basketball against my brothers Jordan and Tyler on our court at home.

Future goal: Attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and pursue a nursing degree.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you