Name: Morgan Slebodnick
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, track and field, volleyball and basketball
Parents: Laura Slebodnick and the late Gene Slebodnick, of Nanty Glo
Athletic achievements: In track and field, four-year letterwinner, Blacklick Valley record holder in the 100-meter hurdles (16.0), 2021 WestPAC 100 hurdles champion, 2021 District 6 Class 2A bronze medalist in the 100 hurdles and 2021 PIAA 12th-place finisher; in softball, four-year letterwinner and 2019 and 2021 all-WestPAC selection; in basketball, four-year letterwinner, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Morgan has been an asset to our sports programs at Blacklick Valley. She’s a dedicated hard-worker who demonstrates leadership to our underclassmen.” – Blacklick Valley track and field coach Marilyn Gregory
Favorite subject: AP Literature
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter” and the Marvel series
Favorite video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite food: General Tso’s chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bennett, physics
Favorite song: “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi
Outside interests: The Bullpen travel softball, working out and spending time with friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because of their speed.
Favorite athletic team: Louisiana State softball
Athlete most admired: Megan Tapper, a 5-foot-1 Jamaican 2020 Summer Olympics hurdler
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Gene
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Portage senior and Bucknell cross country and track and field signee Lauren Shaffer
Proudest athletic achievement: I have three: Breaking the Blacklick Valley school record in the 100 hurdles; placing third in District 6 and placing 12th at the PIAA state championships in the 100 hurdles in 2021; and signing my National Letter of Intent to run track at Indiana (Pa.).
How I got my start: In seventh grade at Central Cambria, my junior high track coach, Randy Wilson, suggested that I try hurdles one day after practice. I thought he was crazy for picking the shortest girl on the team to try this event, considering the hurdles were taller than my hips.
Future goal: Qualify for the 2022 PIAA track and field championships and finish in the top eight in the 100 hurdles, study diagnostic medical imaging at Indiana (Pa.) and compete on their track and field team.
- Jake Oswalt
