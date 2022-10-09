Name: Morgan Faight
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, soccer and track and field
Parents: Bill and Claudine Faight, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In soccer, 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2020 John Saracena coach’s award outstanding girls soccer player, 2020 District 5-6 first-team selection, earned three letters, two-year captain and 2020 all-state nominee; in basketball, earned two letters; in track and field, 2022 all-LHAC selection.
Coaches’ quotes: “Morgan has been a multi-sport athlete at Westmont. She has always been a soccer impact player, but running cross country is something she enjoys as well as competes. She is a sprinter on the track team, and that is probably the sport that she loves best. Morgan also excels in the classroom, and is an all-around good kid.” – Westmont Hilltop cross country coach Mike Harchick
“Morgan is a four-year letterwinner and a very hard-working student-athlete on and off the field. She is a very integral part of the Lady Hilltoppers defense. She is a great player for underclassmen to look up to for values and how to play the game.” – Westmont Hilltop girls soccer coach Curtis Lichtenfels
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Twilight”
Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Morrow, physical education
Favorite song: “FourFiveSeconds” by Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: The beach, horror movies and shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an otter because who wouldn’t want to be an otter?
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Somerset graduate Hailey Rios
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the District 6 track meet for four events in both 2021 and 2022
How I got my start: My parents signing me up for Greater Johns- town AYSO when I was 5 years old.
Future goal: Attend college to study forensic biology
- Jake Oswalt
