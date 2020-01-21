Mikayla Martin

Bishop McCort’s Mikayla Martin is shown after scoring her 1,000th point during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bishop Carroll, in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Jan.13, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
Name: Mikayla Martin

School: Bishop McCort

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and track

Parents: Bill and Kim Martin, of Homer City

Athletic achievements: In basketball, getting to the state championship game, winning District 6 titles two times and getting 1,000 points.

Coach’s quote: “Mikayla has made an impact since her freshman year. She has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to become an outstanding young lady. The best is yet to come for Mikayla.” — Bishop McCort girls basketball coach John Hahn

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: “The Grinch”

Favorite book or video game: “Grand Theft Auto,” because it’s the only one I’ve played

Favorite foods: Crab legs or raspberries

Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Bradley, physical education; Mrs. Bradley, business

Favorite song: Any song by Thomas Rhett

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, going up to camp, hanging with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a raccoon because we are both small, but really wild.

Favorite athletic team: New England Patriots

Athlete most admired: Haley Thomas

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring my 1,000 points

How I got my start: My dad would always spin a basketball on his finger when I was little and I was so fascinated by it ... when the time came that I was able to play basketball, I did.

Future goal: Go to college for radiation therapy and play basketball

