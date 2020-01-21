Name: Mikayla Martin
School: Bishop McCort
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and track
Parents: Bill and Kim Martin, of Homer City
Athletic achievements: In basketball, getting to the state championship game, winning District 6 titles two times and getting 1,000 points.
Coach’s quote: “Mikayla has made an impact since her freshman year. She has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to become an outstanding young lady. The best is yet to come for Mikayla.” — Bishop McCort girls basketball coach John Hahn
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “The Grinch”
Favorite book or video game: “Grand Theft Auto,” because it’s the only one I’ve played
Favorite foods: Crab legs or raspberries
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Bradley, physical education; Mrs. Bradley, business
Favorite song: Any song by Thomas Rhett
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, going up to camp, hanging with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a raccoon because we are both small, but really wild.
Favorite athletic team: New England Patriots
Athlete most admired: Haley Thomas
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring my 1,000 points
How I got my start: My dad would always spin a basketball on his finger when I was little and I was so fascinated by it ... when the time came that I was able to play basketball, I did.
Future goal: Go to college for radiation therapy and play basketball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.