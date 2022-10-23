Name: Mia Rosman

School: Somerset Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Tennis and basketball

Parents: Josh and Stacey Rosman, of Somerset

Athletic achievements: In tennis, four-time District 5 Class 2A doubles champion, 2022 District 5 Class 2A singles runner-up and two-time District 5 Class 2A team champion.

Coach’s quote: “As a four-year starter and letterwinner, Mia’s accomplishments on the tennis court set her apart as one of the elite players I have had the pleasure of coaching. She is a very coachable player who works every practice to get better and is able to execute at a very high level every time she steps on the court. She is both a great singles and doubles player, solid teammate and captain and a player who demonstrates great sportsmanship every point. As one of the top academic students in her class, she is able to balance both athletics and academics in her life.” – Somerset girls tennis coach John Harris

Favorite subject: Mathematics

Favorite movie: “The Art of Racing in the Rain”

Favorite book: “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. DelSignore, Honors Advanced College Algebra

Favorite song: “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and shopping

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: My dog, Cocoa, because she is very loved.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Serena Williams

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Josh

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford graduate Josie Shuke

Proudest athletic achievement: Four-time state qualifier in tennis doubles.

How I got my start: Going to hit around at the tennis courts with my dad and older sister.

Future goal: Potentially coach tennis one day.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

