Name: Mia Rosman
School: Somerset Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Tennis and basketball
Parents: Josh and Stacey Rosman, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In tennis, four-time District 5 Class 2A doubles champion, 2022 District 5 Class 2A singles runner-up and two-time District 5 Class 2A team champion.
Coach’s quote: “As a four-year starter and letterwinner, Mia’s accomplishments on the tennis court set her apart as one of the elite players I have had the pleasure of coaching. She is a very coachable player who works every practice to get better and is able to execute at a very high level every time she steps on the court. She is both a great singles and doubles player, solid teammate and captain and a player who demonstrates great sportsmanship every point. As one of the top academic students in her class, she is able to balance both athletics and academics in her life.” – Somerset girls tennis coach John Harris
Favorite subject: Mathematics
Favorite movie: “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Favorite book: “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. DelSignore, Honors Advanced College Algebra
Favorite song: “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: My dog, Cocoa, because she is very loved.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Serena Williams
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Josh
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford graduate Josie Shuke
Proudest athletic achievement: Four-time state qualifier in tennis doubles.
How I got my start: Going to hit around at the tennis courts with my dad and older sister.
Future goal: Potentially coach tennis one day.
– Jake Oswalt
