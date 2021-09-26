Name: Melanie Gerko

School: Richland

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Tennis and softball

Parents: Eric and Danielle Gerko, of Richland

Athletic achievements: In tennis, two-time selection to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league team, team captain and District 6 Class 2A doubles quarterfinalist; in softball, letterwinner.

Coach's quote: "Having coached Melanie for three years, I've seen her abilities on and off the tennis court and what a tremendous young lady and leader she is. It has been an absolute pleasure to coach her and I can't wait to see what the future holds for her." – Richland assistant tennis coach Molly Leverknight

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Favorite book or video game: "Number the Stars" by Lois Lowry

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Beach, engineering

Favorite song: "Vienna" by Billy Joel

Outside interests: Technology Student Association, playing the violin and reading.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they are very intelligent animals.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Coco Gauff and Denis Shapovalov

Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Mike Kush

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop senior tennis player Alyssa Kush

Proudest athletic achievement: Becoming first singles for my team after only playing tennis for two years.

How I got my start: I had always loved watching tennis, and playing Wii Tennis, so I thought that I would give it a try my freshman year.

Future goal: I would like to eventually earn the titles of master of public health and medical doctor.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

