Name: Melanie Gerko
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Tennis and softball
Parents: Eric and Danielle Gerko, of Richland
Athletic achievements: In tennis, two-time selection to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league team, team captain and District 6 Class 2A doubles quarterfinalist; in softball, letterwinner.
Coach's quote: "Having coached Melanie for three years, I've seen her abilities on and off the tennis court and what a tremendous young lady and leader she is. It has been an absolute pleasure to coach her and I can't wait to see what the future holds for her." – Richland assistant tennis coach Molly Leverknight
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Favorite book or video game: "Number the Stars" by Lois Lowry
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Beach, engineering
Favorite song: "Vienna" by Billy Joel
Outside interests: Technology Student Association, playing the violin and reading.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they are very intelligent animals.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Coco Gauff and Denis Shapovalov
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Mike Kush
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop senior tennis player Alyssa Kush
Proudest athletic achievement: Becoming first singles for my team after only playing tennis for two years.
How I got my start: I had always loved watching tennis, and playing Wii Tennis, so I thought that I would give it a try my freshman year.
Future goal: I would like to eventually earn the titles of master of public health and medical doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.