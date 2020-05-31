Name: Megan Hamilton

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball and volleyball

Parents: Mark and Amber Hamilton, of Parkhill

Athletic achievements: In softball, four-year letterwinner, WestPAC all-conference team in 2018, WestPAC and District 6 champions in 2017, WestPAC runner-up in 2018; in volleyball, three-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Megan was a dedicated, motivated and strong student-athlete. She pushed her teammates and herself every day to achieve and/or set new goals. Megan’s softball skills and natural leadership on the field were exceptional.” — Conemaugh Valley softball coach Paula McCleester

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Favorite book or video game: “The Outsiders” by S.E.Hinton

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Warmus, physical education

Favorite song: “Zombie” by The Cranberries

Outside interests: Working out at Planet Fitness

If you were an animal, what animal would you be: A ladybug

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Melanie Lint

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My pap, Jim Hall, for always coming to my games and cheering me on, and my father, Mark Hamilton, for all the times I would make him take me to the field for extra practice.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Haley Bicko from Greater Johnstown High School

Proudest athletic achievement: Hitting a two-run triple during the WestPAC championship game my freshman year.

How I got my start: Playing 10U softball for CVYL.

Future goal: Attend University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown majoring in early childhood education with special education.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you