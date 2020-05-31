Name: Megan Hamilton
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and volleyball
Parents: Mark and Amber Hamilton, of Parkhill
Athletic achievements: In softball, four-year letterwinner, WestPAC all-conference team in 2018, WestPAC and District 6 champions in 2017, WestPAC runner-up in 2018; in volleyball, three-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Megan was a dedicated, motivated and strong student-athlete. She pushed her teammates and herself every day to achieve and/or set new goals. Megan’s softball skills and natural leadership on the field were exceptional.” — Conemaugh Valley softball coach Paula McCleester
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Favorite book or video game: “The Outsiders” by S.E.Hinton
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Warmus, physical education
Favorite song: “Zombie” by The Cranberries
Outside interests: Working out at Planet Fitness
If you were an animal, what animal would you be: A ladybug
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Melanie Lint
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My pap, Jim Hall, for always coming to my games and cheering me on, and my father, Mark Hamilton, for all the times I would make him take me to the field for extra practice.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Haley Bicko from Greater Johnstown High School
Proudest athletic achievement: Hitting a two-run triple during the WestPAC championship game my freshman year.
How I got my start: Playing 10U softball for CVYL.
Future goal: Attend University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown majoring in early childhood education with special education.
