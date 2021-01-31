McKenzie Watt

Penn Cambria senior McKenzie Watt is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. 

Name: McKenzie Watt

School: Penn Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Swimming (in co-op with Cambria Heights) and track and field

Parents: Ben and Lynn Watt, of Ashville

Athletic achievements: Two-time district medal winner

Coach’s quote: “McKenzie has been a hard-working, dedicated student-athlete for the past four seasons. Her commitment to swimming and academics will pave the way for her future success.” — Cambria Heights swimming coach Ben Watt

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “Miracle”

Favorite book or video game: Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling

Favorite food: Lasagna

Favorite teacher: Ms. Schreyer (chemistry)

Favorite song: “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and showing animals

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a fish, because I love the water and I would be able to swim all day.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Katie Ledecky

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Sydney Houtz

Proudest athletic achievement: Making the podium at districts

How I got my start: I started competitively swimming at the age of five, and I immediately fell in love with the sport.

Future goal: To continue my swimming career at St. Francis University, and to become a pharmacist.

