Name: McKenzie Watt
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Swimming (in co-op with Cambria Heights) and track and field
Parents: Ben and Lynn Watt, of Ashville
Athletic achievements: Two-time district medal winner
Coach’s quote: “McKenzie has been a hard-working, dedicated student-athlete for the past four seasons. Her commitment to swimming and academics will pave the way for her future success.” — Cambria Heights swimming coach Ben Watt
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Miracle”
Favorite book or video game: Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite teacher: Ms. Schreyer (chemistry)
Favorite song: “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and showing animals
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a fish, because I love the water and I would be able to swim all day.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Katie Ledecky
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Sydney Houtz
Proudest athletic achievement: Making the podium at districts
How I got my start: I started competitively swimming at the age of five, and I immediately fell in love with the sport.
Future goal: To continue my swimming career at St. Francis University, and to become a pharmacist.
