Name: McKenzie Baer

School: Shade

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball and volleyball

Parents: Jason Baer, of Meyersdale, and Tracey Shaffer, of Cairnbrook

Athletic achievements: In softball, two-year WestPAC selection, Somerset County first team in 2018 and 2019, Easton All-American Scholar Athlete Award; in volleyball, Somerset County honorable mention in 2020.

Coach’s quote: “McKenzie has made a great positive impact on the Shade softball program. I think her enthusiasm and dedication to the game has influenced many of her teammates. She’s a quiet leader, but I think many of the younger girls look up to her and try to follow her example. She’s a hard worker and always willing to help any of the girls.” – Shade softball coach Jason Baer

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “The Final Season”

Favorite book or video game: "This Is The Day" by Tim Tebow

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher: Mr. Walker (history)

Favorite song: “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris

Outside interests: Church, hunting, fishing and reading

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because I have the will to fight for every opportunity that is extended to me.

Favorite athletic team: Chicago Cubs

Athlete most admired: Jennie Finch

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shawna Leonard, Frostburg State softball player

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the Somerset County first team in softball

How I got my start: When I was young, I played T-ball and was moved up at a younger age to machine pitch softball. I have grown a passion and love for the sport ever since.

Future goal: Become an occupational therapist and play collegiate softball.

