Name: McKenzie Baer
School: Shade
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and volleyball
Parents: Jason Baer, of Meyersdale, and Tracey Shaffer, of Cairnbrook
Athletic achievements: In softball, two-year WestPAC selection, Somerset County first team in 2018 and 2019, Easton All-American Scholar Athlete Award; in volleyball, Somerset County honorable mention in 2020.
Coach’s quote: “McKenzie has made a great positive impact on the Shade softball program. I think her enthusiasm and dedication to the game has influenced many of her teammates. She’s a quiet leader, but I think many of the younger girls look up to her and try to follow her example. She’s a hard worker and always willing to help any of the girls.” – Shade softball coach Jason Baer
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Final Season”
Favorite book or video game: "This Is The Day" by Tim Tebow
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher: Mr. Walker (history)
Favorite song: “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris
Outside interests: Church, hunting, fishing and reading
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because I have the will to fight for every opportunity that is extended to me.
Favorite athletic team: Chicago Cubs
Athlete most admired: Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shawna Leonard, Frostburg State softball player
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the Somerset County first team in softball
How I got my start: When I was young, I played T-ball and was moved up at a younger age to machine pitch softball. I have grown a passion and love for the sport ever since.
Future goal: Become an occupational therapist and play collegiate softball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.