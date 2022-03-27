Name: Maryn Swank
School: Portage Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and basketball
Parents: Susan and the late Brian Swank, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2020 WestPAC champions and District 6 Class 5A champions, 2022 District 6 Class 1A champions and PIAA semifinalist and 2022 all-WestPAC selection; in softball, 2019 second team all-state first baseman and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.
Coaches' quote: "Maryn is the glue that holds our team together. She has such great aplomb in the circle and is a leader in practice. I am excited to coach her this season and watch her continue her softball career at the next level." – Portage softball coach Brian Randall
"Maryn is the consummate student-athlete. A selfless teammate who did whatever was needed her entire career to ensure Lady Mustang victories. Her basketball IQ is off the charts and manifests in the heady game she plays on both ends of the court. Top-notch academically, a strong leader, just a beautiful soul who will continue to make Portage proud in whatever she pursues in life." – Portage girls basketball coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: "Shawshank Redemption"
Favorite book or video game: "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas
Favorite food: Grilled chicken salad
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lutz, calculus
Favorite song: "The Spins" by Mac Miller
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, hiking and traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they are very friendly, caring and they get to swim in the ocean all day.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, dad and brother, Jake
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bellwood-Antis graduate and Penn State guard Alli Campbell
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 6 Class 1A championship and making it to the final four in the PIAA basketball semifinals this year.
How I got my start: My family has always been very involved in sports, so my dad signed me up for tee ball and a basketball league in kindergarten.
Future goal: Attend Juniata College, majoring in accounting and continuing my softball career.
