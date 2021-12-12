Name: Marlie Krug
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Golf
Parents: Jeff and Toni Krug, of Loretto
Athletic achievements: Placing third at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in 2020 and placing fifth in 2021, finishing in sixth place individually and second as a team at the District 6 match in 2021 and winning the Happy Valley Invitational and Operation Our Town Tournament.
Coach’s quote: “Marlie has been a stalwart performer for the Penn Cambria golf team. Her passion, energy and leadership have been inspirational for all our team. I’m thrilled for her to continue her golf and educational journey at St. Francis University. St. Francis is getting a dedicated, hard-working and loyal team member.” – Penn Cambria golf coach Doug Fogel
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Legally Blonde”
Favorite book: “Pretty Little Liars” by Sara Shepherd
Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite food: Shrimp tacos and sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Makaela Stanek, journalism/yearbook
Favorite song: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album by Taylor Swift
Outside interests: Being involved in other school activities and clubs, and playing with my dogs.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a parrot because they’re talkative and full of color.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Lexi Thompson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister Madison Krug
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Tyrone junior golf Cassidy Miksich
Proudest athletic achievement: Helping my team win the Operation Our Town Tournament because it was a great win for us that went to a good cause along with being a great memory with my team. Also, getting a scholarship to play at the next level at St. Francis University.
How I got my start: My pap (Francis Filak) got me started and taught me and my sisters how to play when we were little, making me fall in love with the game and showing me the basics.
Future goal: To graduate from St. Francis University, and have a successful career.
– Jake Oswalt
