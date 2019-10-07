Name: Mara Yahner

School: Bishop Carroll

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball, basketball and track

Parents: Rob and Mary Yahner, of Nicktown

Athletic achievements: District 6 champion in volleyball, basketball, and track; LHAC champion in basketball; second all-district team; second all-state team; letterwinner in volleyball and basketball

Coach’s quote: “Mara is a hard-working athlete. She has always been a good player, but this year she pushed herself to a new level, and has become a great player and leader on and off the court.” — Bishop Carroll volleyball coach Katie Wyland

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”

Favorite book or video game: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr Alex, chemistry

Favorite song: “Sweet Annie” Zac Brown Band

Outside interests: Reading, drawing, traveling and spending time with family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because everyone loves dogs and they live the best, most carefree lives.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball

Athlete most admired: Haleigh Washington

Most influential person on my athletic career: Bob Gongloff, my former basketball coach

Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning districts with my volleyball team last year

How I got my start: My older sisters, Reba and Kate, played volleyball so I followed in their footsteps.

Future goal: To go to college and major in pre-med or a health major.

