Name: Mara Yahner
School: Bishop Carroll
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, basketball and track
Parents: Rob and Mary Yahner, of Nicktown
Athletic achievements: District 6 champion in volleyball, basketball, and track; LHAC champion in basketball; second all-district team; second all-state team; letterwinner in volleyball and basketball
Coach’s quote: “Mara is a hard-working athlete. She has always been a good player, but this year she pushed herself to a new level, and has become a great player and leader on and off the court.” — Bishop Carroll volleyball coach Katie Wyland
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”
Favorite book or video game: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr Alex, chemistry
Favorite song: “Sweet Annie” Zac Brown Band
Outside interests: Reading, drawing, traveling and spending time with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because everyone loves dogs and they live the best, most carefree lives.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball
Athlete most admired: Haleigh Washington
Most influential person on my athletic career: Bob Gongloff, my former basketball coach
Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning districts with my volleyball team last year
How I got my start: My older sisters, Reba and Kate, played volleyball so I followed in their footsteps.
Future goal: To go to college and major in pre-med or a health major.
