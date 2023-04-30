Name: Makenna Redfern
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Johnny Redfern, of Ebensburg, and Denise Fordick, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In softball, earned a spot on the Geneva College team, 2022 all-WestPAC selection and holds program record for most runs scored in a season (34 in 2022).
Coach’s quote: “Makenna is the player every coach wants to have. You know if a ball is hit in her direction, she is going to make the play or put 110% in to make it close. She is a leader on our team and strives to motivate her teammates on and off the field.” – Portage softball coach Makena Baumgardner
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Halloween”
Favorite book: “Stargirl” by Jerry Spinelli
Favorite food: Salmon
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Weaver, Public Speaking
Favorite song: “When the Night is Over” by Lord Huron
Favorite app on your phone: Netflix
Outside interests: Watching hockey, creating art, fishing and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A giraffe because I want to be tall
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Former UCLA softball player Stevie Wisz
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Clarissa Keller Alcorn
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria senior and University of Notre Dame softball signee Kami Kamzik
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 Indiana Summer Classic tournament with my best friends, the State College Impact travel team, and receiving the MVP award
How I got my start: I started playing softball in the Portage Area Youth Association when I was 10. I started playing travel softball for the Keystone Raptors when I was 12 years old.
Future goal: To graduate from Geneva College with a bachelor of science in nursing and eventually become a pediatric nurse.
– Jake Oswalt
