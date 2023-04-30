Makenna Redfern

Portage's Makenna Redfern eyes up a pitch in this undated photo. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Name: Makenna Redfern

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Softball

Parents: Johnny Redfern, of Ebensburg, and Denise Fordick, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In softball, earned a spot on the Geneva College team, 2022 all-WestPAC selection and holds program record for most runs scored in a season (34 in 2022).

Coach’s quote: “Makenna is the player every coach wants to have. You know if a ball is hit in her direction, she is going to make the play or put 110% in to make it close. She is a leader on our team and strives to motivate her teammates on and off the field.” – Portage softball coach Makena Baumgardner

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “Halloween”

Favorite book: “Stargirl” by Jerry Spinelli

Favorite food: Salmon

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Weaver, Public Speaking

Favorite song: “When the Night is Over” by Lord Huron

Favorite app on your phone: Netflix

Outside interests: Watching hockey, creating art, fishing and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A giraffe because I want to be tall

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Former UCLA softball player Stevie Wisz

Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Clarissa Keller Alcorn

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria senior and University of Notre Dame softball signee Kami Kamzik

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 Indiana Summer Classic tournament with my best friends, the State College Impact travel team, and receiving the MVP award

How I got my start: I started playing softball in the Portage Area Youth Association when I was 10. I started playing travel softball for the Keystone Raptors when I was 12 years old.

Future goal: To graduate from Geneva College with a bachelor of science in nursing and eventually become a pediatric nurse.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

