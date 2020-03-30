Name: Maizee Fry
School: United
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sports: Track and field, basketball and volleyball
Parents: Jim and Clancy Fry, of New Florence
Athletic achievements: In track and field, at PIAA Championships, placed fifth in the shot put and a state qualifier in the discus freshman year, placed third in the shot put and sixth in the discus, and was a qualifier for javelin at the state meet sophomore year, two-time-District 6 champion in the shot put and the discus and the 2019 District 6 javelin champ, also swept all three throwing events at Heritage and Indiana County meet, holds the United girls shot put record, two-time Heritage all-star, two-time all-Gazette team; in basketball, scored 1,000th point this season as a junior, two-time Heritage all-star, two-time all-Gazette team; in volleyball, two-time Heritage all-star.
Coach’s quote: “Maizee is an outstanding all-around athlete. Her performances in track are continually improving. She is a team player and is always unselfish. It is awesome to see the dynamic on the throwing field, everyone cheers on Maizee and you will see her standing to watch all of her teammates to cheer them on. Her athletic ability is sometimes hard to believe and she has not yet reached her potential. She is the total package, a phenomenal athlete, open and always ready to learn and improve. She is coachable and loves her teammates!” — United assistant track and field coach Keri Miller
Favorite subject: Math (algebra)
Favorite movie: “Jumanji”
Favorite books: Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan
Favorite food: Any type of pasta
Favorite teacher and what they teach: Mrs. Shellhammer, history
Favorite song: “Better Together” by Luke Combs
Outside interests: Reading, shopping, hanging out with my friends and attending activities with my church youth group.
If you were an animal what would you be and why: I would be a lion because it is my school’s mascot and they are fearless when up against a challenge.
Favorite athletic team: Any Penn State athletic team
Athlete most admired: Michelle Carter, an Olympic gold medalist in the shot put.
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Parents, who show endless amounts of love and support.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell
Proudest athletic achievements: Scoring 1,000 points by my junior year in basketball and sweeping the throws at districts.
How I got my start: I started to play basketball in second grade and enjoyed every moment, and always wanted to play sports in high school.
Future goal: Hopefully, will be able to throw at the college level and become a lawyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.