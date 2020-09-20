Name: Maggie Hogan
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Mike and Terry Hogan, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: Member of two PIAA Class A championship squads, three-time selection to Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team, three-time District 6 first-team honors, AAU All-American honors spring of 10th grade year.
Coach’s quote: “As her father and coach, it has been a great experience watching her grow up and develop into a wonderful player. I am happy that she has so much fun playing volleyball. It has never been something she was forced to do. I look forward to watching her play the rest of this year and beyond.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Star Wars”
Favorite book or video game: Harry Potter series
Favorite foods: Breakfast foods
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): My dad (math)
Favorite song: “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz
Outside interests: Outdoor activities, drawing and reading
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, for its beauty and speed.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: My brother, Jeff
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth
Proudest athletic achievements: Back-to-back state championships
How I got my start: Growing up in a volleyball family
Future goal: To be able to compete in playoffs with friends and family cheering me on.
