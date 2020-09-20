Name: Maggie Hogan

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Volleyball

Parents: Mike and Terry Hogan, of Northern Cambria

Athletic achievements: Member of two PIAA Class A championship squads, three-time selection to Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team, three-time District 6 first-team honors, AAU All-American honors spring of 10th grade year.

Coach’s quote: “As her father and coach, it has been a great experience watching her grow up and develop into a wonderful player. I am happy that she has so much fun playing volleyball. It has never been something she was forced to do. I look forward to watching her play the rest of this year and beyond.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Star Wars”

Favorite book or video game: Harry Potter series

Favorite foods: Breakfast foods

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): My dad (math)

Favorite song: “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

Outside interests: Outdoor activities, drawing and reading

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, for its beauty and speed.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: My brother, Jeff

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth

Proudest athletic achievements: Back-to-back state championships

How I got my start: Growing up in a volleyball family

Future goal: To be able to compete in playoffs with friends and family cheering me on.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

