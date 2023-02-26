Name: Madison Ostinowsky
School: Bishop Carroll Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and volleyball
Parents: Andy and Georgette Ostinowsky, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, Mirror athlete of the week and 2021-22 third-team all-star, The Tribune-Democrat Academic All-Star, 2021-22 Mainline Newspapers first-team all-star, 2021 and 2022 all-Williamsburg Holiday Tournament team, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention, 2020-21 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2019-20 District 6 Class 1A champions.
Coach’s quote: “Madison has been a four-year starter for Bishop Carroll as our point guard. She has run the offense and been in control of the ball since Day 1. She has a great understanding of the game. She’s led us to four consecutive playoff appearances while at BC and a district title. She’s been a three-year captain. She surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark this year. She’s a great basketball player and an even better person. I’m excited to see all the things she continues to accomplish in the years to come.” – Bishop Carroll Catholic girls basketball coach Chris DeGol
Favorite subject: Computer science
Favorite movie: “Bridesmaids”
Favorite video game: “Cities: Skylines”
Favorite food: Italian wedding soup
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Graffte, computer science and physics
Favorite song: “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean
Favorite app on phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Piano and programming
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A monkey because they are intelligent and good problem-solvers.
Favorite athletic team: Boston Celtics
Athlete most admired: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills graduate Jordyn Smith
Proudest athletic achievement: Achieving 1,000 career points.
– Jake Oswalt
