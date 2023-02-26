Name: Madison Ostinowsky

School: Bishop Carroll Catholic

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and volleyball

Parents: Andy and Georgette Ostinowsky, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, Mirror athlete of the week and 2021-22 third-team all-star, The Tribune-Democrat Academic All-Star, 2021-22 Mainline Newspapers first-team all-star, 2021 and 2022 all-Williamsburg Holiday Tournament team, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention, 2020-21 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2019-20 District 6 Class 1A champions.

Coach’s quote: “Madison has been a four-year starter for Bishop Carroll as our point guard. She has run the offense and been in control of the ball since Day 1. She has a great understanding of the game. She’s led us to four consecutive playoff appearances while at BC and a district title. She’s been a three-year captain. She surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark this year. She’s a great basketball player and an even better person. I’m excited to see all the things she continues to accomplish in the years to come.” – Bishop Carroll Catholic girls basketball coach Chris DeGol

Favorite subject: Computer science

Favorite movie: “Bridesmaids”

Favorite video game: “Cities: Skylines”

Favorite food: Italian wedding soup

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Graffte, computer science and physics

Favorite song: “Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

Favorite app on phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Piano and programming

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A monkey because they are intelligent and good problem-solvers.

Favorite athletic team: Boston Celtics

Athlete most admired: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills graduate Jordyn Smith

Proudest athletic achievement: Achieving 1,000 career points.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

