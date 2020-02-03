Madison Grove

Name: Madison Grove

School: Penn Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, soccer and track and field

Parents: Ed and Shannon Grove, of Cresson

Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year letterwinner, District 6 champions in 2019; in soccer, four-year letterwinner, Laurel Highlands All-Conference team; in track and field, three-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Madison possesses the characteristics of a leader on and off the court. She has a great work ethic and makes the players around her better. She is a role model for the younger underclassmen and shows that all goals are attainable, if you put in the hard work.” — Penn Cambria girls basketball coach Keith Saleme 

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “The Fault in Our Stars”

Favorite book or video game: “The Divergent Trilogy” by Veronica Roth

Favorite food: Chinese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Burlingame, history

Favorite song: “One Thing Right” by Marshmello and Kane Brown

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and listening to music

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a bird so I could fly.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt

Athlete most admired: Alex Morgan

Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents and family

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in the Santa Fund all-star soccer game

How I got my start: Started playing when I was in first grade.

Future goal: Go to Mount Aloysius for nursing. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

