Name: Madison Grove
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, soccer and track and field
Parents: Ed and Shannon Grove, of Cresson
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year letterwinner, District 6 champions in 2019; in soccer, four-year letterwinner, Laurel Highlands All-Conference team; in track and field, three-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Madison possesses the characteristics of a leader on and off the court. She has a great work ethic and makes the players around her better. She is a role model for the younger underclassmen and shows that all goals are attainable, if you put in the hard work.” — Penn Cambria girls basketball coach Keith Saleme
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “The Fault in Our Stars”
Favorite book or video game: “The Divergent Trilogy” by Veronica Roth
Favorite food: Chinese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Burlingame, history
Favorite song: “One Thing Right” by Marshmello and Kane Brown
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a bird so I could fly.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt
Athlete most admired: Alex Morgan
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents and family
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell
Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in the Santa Fund all-star soccer game
How I got my start: Started playing when I was in first grade.
Future goal: Go to Mount Aloysius for nursing.
