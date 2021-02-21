Name: Madison Duplin

School: United

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Kelly Montanti, of Seward, and Joe Duplin, of Dilltown

Athletic achievements: Letterwinner for four years, MVP and member of all-tournament team at the 2021 Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament.

Coach’s quote: “Madison is a great competitor and leader. She has been with me since her freshman year, and I have watched her develop into an outstanding point guard who is a key contributor to the success of our team over the past several seasons.” — United girls basketball coach Paul Hall

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: The Maze Runner Series

Favorite book or video game: “Far From You” by Tess Sharpe

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Stokes (physical education/health)

Favorite song: “Better Together” by Luke Combs

Outside interests: Working out and hanging out with friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin, because I would be able to explore the ocean.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Kyrie Irving

Most influential people on my athletic career: Mom, dad and family.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell of Bellwood-Antis/Notre Dame

Proudest athletic achievement: MVP of the 2021 Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament

How I got my start: Sitting in on practices while my mom used to coach.

Future goal: To attend Indiana (Pa.) and become a psychologist.

