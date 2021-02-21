Name: Madison Duplin
School: United
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Kelly Montanti, of Seward, and Joe Duplin, of Dilltown
Athletic achievements: Letterwinner for four years, MVP and member of all-tournament team at the 2021 Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament.
Coach’s quote: “Madison is a great competitor and leader. She has been with me since her freshman year, and I have watched her develop into an outstanding point guard who is a key contributor to the success of our team over the past several seasons.” — United girls basketball coach Paul Hall
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: The Maze Runner Series
Favorite book or video game: “Far From You” by Tess Sharpe
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Stokes (physical education/health)
Favorite song: “Better Together” by Luke Combs
Outside interests: Working out and hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin, because I would be able to explore the ocean.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Kyrie Irving
Most influential people on my athletic career: Mom, dad and family.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell of Bellwood-Antis/Notre Dame
Proudest athletic achievement: MVP of the 2021 Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament
How I got my start: Sitting in on practices while my mom used to coach.
Future goal: To attend Indiana (Pa.) and become a psychologist.
