Name: Madeline Cecere
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, and track and field
Parents: Carol and Ralph Cecere, of Adams Township
Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterwinner, three-time District 6 champion; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner, 1,000 digs in volleyball, 2019 second team all-district, 2019 all-conference team, 2020 first team all-district, 2020 all-conference team, 2020 LHAC champion; In track and field, two-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “As my player, Madeline has adapted to many positions to help our team. She does what the team needs to succeed since the start. She understands the game like a coach’s child. As my daughter, there is nothing quite like coaching your children, it is not for the weak. She has shown her strength and I am excited to see the rest of her senior year and what her future can be at UPJ.” — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere
Favorite subject: Sociology (Mr. Grove)
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book or video game: “The Best of Me” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Mom’s chicken parm
Favorite teacher: I honestly cannot just pick one, there are a lot of great teachers here at Forest Hills.
Favorite song: “Night Changes” by One Direction
Outside interests: Spending time with my family and friends.
If you were an animal what would you be and why?: Lion, because I feel I am a strong leader
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athletes most admired: My sister, Courtney, and my brother, Adam
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and dad
Most impressive athlete i’ve played against: My sister, Courtney
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a three-time district champion in basketball
How I got my start: Played ever since kindergarten, and when I was really young I was in the gym with my older siblings.
Future goal: Attend Pitt-Johnstown to continue my academic and athletic career.
