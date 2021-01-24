Name: Madeline Cecere

School: Forest Hills

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, and track and field

Parents: Carol and Ralph Cecere, of Adams Township

Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterwinner, three-time District 6 champion; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner, 1,000 digs in volleyball, 2019 second team all-district, 2019 all-conference team, 2020 first team all-district, 2020 all-conference team, 2020 LHAC champion; In track and field, two-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “As my player, Madeline has adapted to many positions to help our team. She does what the team needs to succeed since the start. She understands the game like a coach’s child. As my daughter, there is nothing quite like coaching your children, it is not for the weak. She has shown her strength and I am excited to see the rest of her senior year and what her future can be at UPJ.” — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere

Favorite subject: Sociology (Mr. Grove)

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite book or video game: “The Best of Me” by Nicholas Sparks

Favorite food: Mom’s chicken parm

Favorite teacher: I honestly cannot just pick one, there are a lot of great teachers here at Forest Hills.

Favorite song: “Night Changes” by One Direction

Outside interests: Spending time with my family and friends.

If you were an animal what would you be and why?: Lion, because I feel I am a strong leader

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athletes most admired: My sister, Courtney, and my brother, Adam

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and dad

Most impressive athlete i’ve played against: My sister, Courtney

Proudest athletic achievement: Being a three-time district champion in basketball

How I got my start: Played ever since kindergarten, and when I was really young I was in the gym with my older siblings.

Future goal: Attend Pitt-Johnstown to continue my academic and athletic career.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

