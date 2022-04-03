Name: Maddie Griffin
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and basketball
Parents: Mark Griffin and the late Lori Sullenburger, of Ligonier
Athletic achievements: In softball, has thrown 13 no-hitters, four-year letterwinner, owns the Ligonier Valley’s softball strikeout record, 2021 Class 2A Player of the Year, 2021 Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state first team, 2021 PIAA Class 2A runner-up, 2021 undefeated section champion and 2019 Heritage Conference champion; in basketball, three-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “The thing about Maddie is she’s a very fierce competitor. She wants to excel and she wants to win at everything she does. She works very, very hard. She works on her pitching almost year round. She’s very dedicated to softball. She’s an excellent teammate. Just her desire to win and her desire to do the best all the time, she always wants to do her best. We had a good team last year in getting to the state final. She was certainly one of the biggest reasons for it, that’s for sure. She started out this year pretty much the same way she left off last year.”
– Ligonier Valley softball coach Mark Zimmerman
Favorite subject: Accounting
Favorite movie: “Hamilton”
Favorite book: “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck
Favorite food: Spinach and artichoke Dip
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Emily Tatsch (accounting)
Favorite song: “Burn” by Phillipa Soo
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, reading and traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a chameleon because I can take on any position on the field similar to the way a chameleon can take on different colors.
Favorite athletic team: Florida State softball
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad has been the most influential person on my athletic career. He has been my coach for my entire softball career. It is going to be strange not playing for him next year.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Neshannock senior and Fordham softball signee Neleh Nogay. She is the fastest person I have ever met. She is also one of the most versatile athletes I have played against.
Proudest athletic achievement: Being chosen for the all-state first team because it made me realize that my athletic achievements were recognized by more than just my family and friends.
How I got my start: My dad signed me up to play for Youngwood recreation softball. I was really bad for my first few years, but it taught me that hard work is the only way I was going to be successful.
Future goal: My future goal is to become the go-to pitcher at Youngstown State University. I also want to get my master’s degree in accounting.
- Jake Oswalt
