Name: Mackenzie Hoover
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, soccer, volleyball and basketball
Parents: Chad and Carrie Hoover, of Sidman
Athletic achievements: In softball, a four-year letterwinner and 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in volleyball, a three-year letterwinner and 2020 LHAC champion; in basketball, a two-year letterwinner, two-time district champion, 2021 LHAC conference champion and member of 2021 PIAA semifinalist team; in soccer, lettered one season.
Coach’s quote: “Mackenzie has become an outstanding softball player. Coaching her over the past four years has been an honor. As her coach, I have loved watching her grow as a player and a person. Mackenzie is the kind of player that shows her greatness at practice and on the field through her actions and skill. I started coaching Mackenzie at the start of her softball career in tee-ball. As a coach and former player myself, you can always tell the kids who just have the gift to play. At the age of 5, I knew she had the skill to do great things. I could not be more proud of her and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Mackenzie.”
– Forest Hills softball coach Krista Hershberger
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Soul Surfer”
Favorite book: “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Krise, AP Statistics
Favorite song: “Down” by Jay Sean
Outside interests: I enjoy lifting, eating good food and shopping.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because they are friendly and intelligent.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Haley Cruse, former outfielder for the University of Oregon and current professional player for the USSSA Pride.
Most influential person on my athletic career: Kara Sroka, travel softball coach
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting the opportunity to play Division I softball at a great school.
How I got my start: Playing tee-ball at 6 years old for my current high school coach.
Future goal: My future goal is to attend Robert Morris University to play softball.
